Indian mobile operator Bharti Airtel’s strategy in Africa is to lower tariffs, expand its market share and make money through economies of scale. This is the same tactic the company followed in India. Bharti last year acquired the sub-Saharan business of Kuwait-based mobile telecommunications company Zain. Manoj Kohli, CEO of Bharti’s international business, said he wants to increase revenues from 3G services and mobile commerce. Former Zain employees have been put through a retraining programme to teach them the 'Bharti way'. Kohli believes that "Zain now smells like Bharti". Read the full article at Business Standard.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.