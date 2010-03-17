'Zap', Zain's mobile commerce service that allows customers to use their mobile phones like a mobile wallet to pay for goods and services and conduct banking services regardless of the type of handset they use, was launched today in Accra, Ghana.

Zain Ghana is the seventh Zain mobile operation to launch 'Zap' following the successful implementation of the service in Kenya, Malawi, Niger, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Uganda.

'Zap' allows Zain customers to:

Pay bills and pay for goods and services

Receive and send money to friends and family

Top up their own airtime account or top up someone else's

In the following weeks, customers will also be able to:

Send and receive money to their bank accounts

Withdraw cash

Manage their bank accounts

In a statement made at the launch, Philip Sowah, country manager of Zain Ghana, stated: "Once again, Zain is creating a wonderful world where customers can move about freely with their mobile phones transacting on goods and services. Our aim is to create an eco-system where 'Zap' enriches lives by providing customers with increased security and flexibility, reducing the need to carry cash. The positive economic and social effects on the community we serve will be abundant."