Zain cautious on southern Sudan expansion
Mobile phone operator Zain is carefully considering expansion plans in southern Sudan’s relatively untapped market.
Mobile phone operator Zain is carefully considering expansion plans in southern Sudan’s relatively untapped market. Reuters reports that the region’s virtually non-existent infrastructure and regulatory uncertainties are some of the challenges. Read the full article at Reuters.
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