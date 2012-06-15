World's first Twitter activated vending machine launched in South Africa
South Africa's Bos Ice Tea has launched what it claims to be the world’s first Twitter activated vending machine.
South African beverage brand BOS Ice Tea has launched what it claims to be the world’s first Twitter activated vending machine.
Anyone can simply send a tweet to the machine to receive a free sample of BOS Ice Tea. The machine is currently standing at a popular Cape Town lifestyle development.
This innovative concept is the brainchild of Cape Town based marketing company Cow Africa.
Have a look at the video below for a better idea of how this unique vending machine works.