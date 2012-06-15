South African beverage brand BOS Ice Tea has launched what it claims to be the world’s first Twitter activated vending machine.

Anyone can simply send a tweet to the machine to receive a free sample of BOS Ice Tea. The machine is currently standing at a popular Cape Town lifestyle development.

This innovative concept is the brainchild of Cape Town based marketing company Cow Africa.

Have a look at the video below for a better idea of how this unique vending machine works.