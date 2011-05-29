Plans are underway to build a Tata vehicle assembly plant in Mozambique’s Zambezia province. According to Macauhub, Tata has shipped an example of its Nano model, described as the cheapest car in the world, to be assessed by Mozambique’s ministry for industry and trade, to see if it is suitable for the country’s roads. Read the full article at Macauhub.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.