South African retailer Woolworths is looking at entering the Angolan market, Reuters reported.

Outgoing chief executive Simon Susman told Reuters that the company has taken a strategic view to grow its presence in the rest of Africa.

According to the Woolworths website it currently has stores in 11 African countries outside of South Africa. These are: Mozambique, Mauritius, Lesotho, Kenya, Botswana, Namibia, Nigeria, Swaziland, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Woolworths sells clothing, beauty, food and homeware products.