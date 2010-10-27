Woolworths eyeing Angolan market
South African retailer Woolworths is looking at entering the Angolan market.
South African retailer Woolworths is looking at entering the Angolan market, Reuters reported.
Outgoing chief executive Simon Susman told Reuters that the company has taken a strategic view to grow its presence in the rest of Africa.
According to the Woolworths website it currently has stores in 11 African countries outside of South Africa. These are: Mozambique, Mauritius, Lesotho, Kenya, Botswana, Namibia, Nigeria, Swaziland, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Woolworths sells clothing, beauty, food and homeware products.