PRESS OFFICE: Africa CEO Forum

For three years, through its Women in Business initiative, the Africa CEO Forum has been engaged in promoting women’s leadership, an essential and powerful lever for Africa’s economic development.

Based on the initiative’s success and at the delegates’ request, the Africa CEO Forum is strengthening its commitment by organising the first Women in Business Meeting in Paris on 2 and 3 July, in partnership with ESSEC Business School.

Through numerous interactive conferences, inspiring masterclasses and hands-on workshops, the 200 women leaders of African companies and public institutions, as well as international companies and consulting firms active in Africa, will work on topics related to high-level personal development and issues related to the development of their companies across the continent and beyond.

The Women in Business Meeting aims to co-build the first influential network of women leaders through the creation of women’s circles of influence. The objective is two-fold: to foster high-level women's business communities and support a pan-African vision of women's leadership.

About the Africa CEO Forum

For six years now, the Africa CEO Forum has been the foremost annual meeting of Africa’s private sector. It brings together the continent’s public-decision makers and African and international business leaders and investors. It is organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group, publisher of Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report, and by Rainbow Unlimited, a Swiss company specialising in organising events that promote business. The 2018 edition was co-hosted by the International Finance Corporation (IFC, World Bank Group).

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www.acfwomeninbusiness.com

www.theafricaceoforum.com

Press contact for the Africa CEO Forum: Abdoul Maïga – +33 1 44 30 18 18 / a.maiga@jeuneafrique.com