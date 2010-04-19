Question: With which countries does Zambia have double taxation agreements?

Answer: Some taxpayers find themselves liable to tax in more than one country or territory in respect of the same income. The predicament of international double taxation may adversely affect the flow and mobility of human, financial and investment resources, thus the international community has devised a mechanism to prevent, eliminate or mitigate the incidence of double taxation.

The countries that Zambia has signed double taxation agreements with include: Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, The Netherlands, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Mauritius, Norway, Romania, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, Uganda, United Kingdom, Yugoslavia and Zimbabwe.

In addition, preliminary discussions to come up with double taxation agreements and other trade facilities with India and Malaysia have commenced. In principle, double taxation agreements enable offsetting tax paid in one of two countries against the tax payable in the other.

Answer provided by the Zambia Development Agency.

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