It has been suggested that Trevor Manuel, South Africa's former finance minister and presently Minister in the Presidency and head of the National Planning Commission, could take over the reigns as the managing director of the IMF. Following his arrest for alleged attempted rape, the current MD Dominique Strauss-Kahn is likely to step down. Bloomberg quoted Eswar Prasad, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington saying that potential candidates for the job include Manuel, Singapore Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Kemal Dervis, a former Turkish minister of economic affairs. Read the full article at Bloomberg.

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