Will Nigeria have uninterrupted power by 2015?
Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan said that the country will have uninterrupted power supply before the end of his term in 2015.
Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan said that the country will have uninterrupted power supply before the end of his term in 2015. Read the full article at AllAfrica.
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