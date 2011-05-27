It is highly unlikely that South Africa’s Trevor Manuel will land the job as head of the IMF, writes Chipo Musoko in an opinion piece for Zimbabwe’s The Herald newspaper. He says that even though Manuel has the right qualifications, candidates for the position are usually “political appointees”. Read the full article.

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