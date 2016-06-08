

PRESS OFFICE: dmg ems Africa

Hundreds of companies have confirmed their arrival in Johannesburg seeking new distribution deals with retailers and entrepreneurs as part of this year’s South African International Trade Exhibition (SAITEX).

SAITEX 2016, which takes place from June 19 to 21 at the the Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, is South Africa’s largest international trade exhibition attracting exhibitors from more than 20 countries. It is co-located with Africa’s Big Seven, the largest food and beverage event in Africa.

SAITEX has become the go-to event for retailers looking for new products where they can meet manufacturers and distributors face-to-face and see first-hand thousands of new products aimed at the southern African market.

Exhibitors have revealed some of the products and services being shown at SAITEX 2016, which they hope will appeal to new distributors and retailers.

Shalini Anmol is a director of Top Detergent Ltd from Mauritius, which will show its non-toxic, environmentally-friendly soaps, cleaners and detergents for homes, laundry and hotel use.

“We will be in Johannesburg at Saitex 2016 to help us acquire new African markets and buyer,” said Anmol. “It is a key part of our expansion into new international markets.”

Sungreat is already in 50 markets across Asia, the Middle East, South America, Europe and northern Africa supplying auto parts – and SAITEX 2016 will be its introduction to sub-Saharan Africa.

The company, which was started by one of Taiwan’s most successful entrepreneurs Janus C D Sun 40 years ago, doesn’t make auto parts, it’s a middleman, managing export orders for factories making parts used in nearly every major make, from Toyota to Volkswagen. Last year the company turned over US$42m in revenue.

“We manage all the detail from product sourcing, supply chain management, quality inspection, customs report and shipping,” said Jessica Sun, company spokeswoman.

In tough market conditions some of the world’s biggest supermarket names in Europe have turned to TCC Global, which will be exhibiting at SAITEX 2016 as part of its expansion into Africa.

“TCC is a world leader in creating retail marketing programmes designed to engage shoppers and grow retailers’ sales,” said Steven Brooks, spokesman for TCC Global. “We help change shopping behavior and we are exhibiting at SAITEX 2016 to find retail and trade customers throughout Africa.”

From cookware, cutlery and dinnerware to glasses, domestic appliances, jewellery and bed linen, TCC will be showing international brands including Alessi, Schott Zwiesel, Thomas Rosenthal, Schulte Ufer, Guzzini, Bugatti, Kahla, Green Pan, Kappa and Liora.

“SAITEX is a wonderful blend of exotic and exciting products, ambitious business owners, entrepreneurs as well as buyers and sellers – all eager to do business in Africa,” said Christine Davidson, vice president of show organiser dmg ems Africa.

Visiting the show is free for retailers, buyers and trade visitors who are being advised to register in advance at the show website.

Alongside around 400 exhibitors, SAITEX will also host an all-new conference, The Retail Forum 2016, which has speaker presentations and panel discussions on a range of key issues including: the shopping behaviour of South Africans, a look at the dominance of grocery retailers in the market and how technology is driving the future of innovation in the food industry.

Find out more about visiting the show, exhibiting or attending the conference at www.saitexafrica.com.

About SAITEX 2016, dmg events and DMGT

SAITEX 2016 runs from June 19-21 at The Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, Johannesburg, South Africa. SAITEX is Africa's most prominent platform for retailers who are on the lookout for the latest and most advanced products from international suppliers. It includes consumer electronics and home appliances, homeware and household, building materials supplies and tools or a range of fashion and giftware. It attracts hundreds of manufacturers and suppliers showcasing the most advanced products. The all-new Retail Forum 2016 features speakers discussing future trends. www.saitexafrica.com

SAITEX, was acquired in March by dmg ems Africa events, part of dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT).

dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa was founded in 1989 and has operated in the Middle East since 1995 and owns some the region’s biggest shows including The Hotel Show and The Big 5. headquartered in Dubai, UAE and with satellite offices in India, South Africa and the UK, dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa organises more than 45 events across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, North America and Europe. The events attract more than 250,000 customers every year and provide opportunities for trade professionals to do business, network and learn. For more information visit www.dmgeventsme.com

DMGT manages a balanced multinational portfolio of entrepreneurial companies, with total revenues of almost $3bn, that provide a diverse range of businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The company employs more than 10,000 people and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. DMGT aims to provide the highest quality information, insight and services to attractive growth markets in innovative ways, building on a track record of earnings and dividend growth. For more information visit www.dmgt.com

For further information, please contact:

Gary Wright,

Head of PR & Comms, dmg-ems Africa

E: garywright@dmgeventsme.com

T: +27 (0) 11 783 7250

W: www.dmgeventsme.com

A: P O Box 650302 BENMORE 2010, South Africa