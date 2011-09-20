Swedish telecommunications firm Ericsson has picked Ghana to base its African Regional Support Centre (RSC). A company official said the country was chosen because of its high level of connectivity (particularly the number of submarine fibre optic cables available), strong economic growth, strategic position, stability and reliable education system. Ericsson will use the RSC to support its customers across Sub-Saharan Africa. Read the full article at Myjoyonline.com.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.