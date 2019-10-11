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Nigeria is looking to recover up to $62 billion from international oil companies for failing to comply with a 1993 law entitling the state to a greater share of revenues if the price per barrel exceeds $20. The claim is the latest in a series of demands for big companies operating in the country to cough up money.

In February the government ordered oil and gas companies to pay $20 billion in back taxes. Just last week it fined 12 banks $1.3 billion for failing to increase their lending in line with regulatory targets.

Last year saw a high profile standoff with South African mobile operator MTN’s local unit – the latest in a series of clashes – over a demand to refund $8.1 billion allegedly taken out of the country illegally.

Ostensibly the government is simply enforcing the law, but in a country renowned for flouting regulations this sudden and selective enthusiasm for the rule of law is suspect.

It’s hard to disconnect this from fears about a fiscal crisis in Africa’s biggest economy, and government efforts to increase revenues.

This seems to include effectively shaking down big companies.

It’s doubtful that authorities expect to recover anything near $62 billion from oil firms. More likely is an MTN-style settlement, which saw the $8.1 billion demand end with a meagre $53 million payment.

This report reflects the views of the author alone, not those of How we made it in Africa.

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