Central Milk, a South Africa-based manufacturer of stainless steel equipment for the dairy industry, is able to offer African farmers a complete solution for the establishment of a dairy processing facility.

Dairy production has the potential to be a profitable business opportunity for farmers in Africa. “Milk is very rich in protein, and the people need that for a good meal each day,” says Anton Gilfillan managing director of Central Milk.

“Cows are in abundance on the continent, and we can provide famers with everything to start a dairy processing plant, whether it is a small-scale facility or a large operation.”

Gilfillan is especially enthusiastic about the opportunities for small-scale dairy facilities. “Famers can start out by milking their cows by hand and we can then supply them with a very small processing plant. Milk and other dairy products can be sold to the local community and farmers can start to turn a profit, which will enable them to grow the business,” he explains.

Central Milk manufactures most equipment required by the dairy industry. Whether you need process equipment for milk, sour milk, cheese or yogurt, the company has technology and products to suite your requirements. Gilfillan and his team have also developed business plans to guide entrepreneurs and business people through the entire process of setting-up a dairy processing facility.

Central Milk's products include:

pasteurisers

cheese equipment

milk shop cooling tanks

farm cooling tanks

sour milk cooling tanks

transport tanks

fruit juice tanks

yoghurt/cheese tanks

milking machines

The company has been involved with the establishment of various successful dairy businesses across the African continent. “In Botswana we’ve supplied a yoghurt and sour milk factory; in Zambia a company bought our equipment to produce milk, sour milk and a bit of cheese; and we were also involved with two large dairies for the King of Swaziland. In addition we’ve also supplied a number of projects in Zimbabwe and Mozambique,” says Gilfillan.

Contact Details

For more information about Central Milk's products and services, contact Anton Gilfillan at:

Email: info@centralmilk.com Websites: www.centralmilk.com www.fix-trade.co.za