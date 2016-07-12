

PRESS OFFICE: dmg ems Africa

One of South Africa’s key expos will bring a bigger focus on the oil and gas sector this September in Cape Town.

Cape Industries Showcase 2016 (CIS) attracts exhibitors and senior figures from sectors including oil & gas, maritime, offshore, logistics and refrigeration.

Oil & Gas 2016 will be a key part of CIS, which runs from September 6 to 8 at the Cape Town International Conference Centre (CTICC), says Christine Davidson, vice president of dmg events, which acquired the show in March this year.

She said: “With an already well-established midstream and downstream industry in South Africa, the city makes for a perfect location for the Cape Industries Showcase. The energy sector has undergone huge changes in the past two years and we believe Africa is now ready to move forward again.

“There are energy shows around the world and the early September date fits with the calendar of those events to ensure attendance by key personnel.”

Alongside the opportunity for suppliers and engineers to meet, CIS 2016 will host a three-day conference that will include sessions ranging from strategy, skills shortage and safety – to operating efficiency, investment and technical know-how.

Davidson said: “There are major projects and developments on- and off-shore across the continent, so the need to come together to consider and debate the challenges ahead becomes ever-more important.”

The exhibition floor at the CITCC will feature more than 100 exhibitors displaying equipment, products and services.

WEICON is a German manufacturer with almost 70 years in business and six offices around the world, including the UAE, Canada, Turkey, Romania and South Africa, and partners in more than 100 countries.

It already has a track record in the maritime and oil & gas industries with certification across the world for its adhesives and sealants, technical sprays, assembly pastes and greases.

Managing director Taswell Welcome said: “With our range of products we can distribute to almost any industry but for this showcase we attract the interest and attention of semi, skilled and engineers in the oil & gas industry as well as the maritime industry.”

Typical Products Supplies (Pty) Ltd will be exhibiting at CIS 2016 with a range of polymer protective safety barriers.

“We have chosen CIS because we believe that is the perfect launch pad for introducing this innovative product onto the South African market,” said company spokesman Julius Magarangoma.

Alongside its prime role as a hub for the oil & gas sector servicing and maintaining maritime resources, Cape Town is also a major logistics and distribution point for materials and equipment.

And CIS 2016 will showcase logistics suppliers across all sectors of industry serving sub-Saharan Africa.

“We are attending CIS in order to interact with peers, potential customers and suppliers in the industry,” said spokeswoman Christine Gosling, from exhibitor Coolmac, which offers refrigeration solutions across South Africa.

For more information about CIS2016 visiting, exhibiting or attending the conference visit www.africaogp.com

About Cape Industries Showcase 2016, dmg events and DMGT

Cape Industries Showcase 2016 runs from 6 – 8 September at the Cape Town International Conference Centre. It is the sole engineering supply chain expo serving the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, incorporating oil & gas, maritime, offshore, logistics, air-conditioning and refrigeration.

Cape Industries Showcase was acquired in March by dmg ems Africa events, part of dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT).

dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa was founded in 1989 and has operated in the Middle East since 1995 and owns some the region’s biggest shows including The Hotel Show and The Big 5. headquartered in Dubai, UAE and with satellite offices in India, South Africa and the UK, dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa organises more than 45 events across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, North America and Europe. The events attract more than 250,000 customers every year and provide opportunities for trade professionals to do business, network and learn. For more information visit www.dmgeventsme.com

DMGT manages a balanced multinational portfolio of entrepreneurial companies, with total revenues of almost $3bn, that provide a diverse range of businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The company employs more than 10,000 people and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. DMGT aims to provide the highest quality information, insight and services to attractive growth markets in innovative ways, building on a track record of earnings and dividend growth. For more information visit www.dmgt.com

For further information, please contact:

Gary Wright,

Head of PR & Comms, dmg-ems Africa

E: garywright@dmgeventsme.com

T: +27 (0) 11 783 7250

W: www.dmgeventsme.com

A: P O Box 650302 BENMORE 2010, South Africa