South African pet treat manufacturer Maneli Pets’ first customer was a buyer in the United States. From its factory in Johannesburg, the company produces a range of innovative pet treats – including from unique protein sources such as ostrich, venison, crocodile, and fish – for both the international and domestic market.

Nhlanhla Dlamini, the company’s founder, explains that these unique proteins help international brands differentiate themselves in a crowded market. “It is ultimately a game of competing for consumer eyeballs and anywhere that you can stand out to be a little bit different to everyone else on the market, that gives you an edge.” The cost advantage of sourcing from South Africa is another benefit.

Dlamini deliberately focused on pet treats rather than general pet food because customers tend to have less brand loyalty when it comes to treats. “It's similar to a chocolate aisle ... when you're about to check out at a store. If you see a new chocolate there or a new brand of nuts, you're likely to try it if the price is right and if it's something that you like. But when it comes to food, you probably would buy the same type bread or the same type of meat for a very long time. And if you saw a wildly new entrant in that category, you'd more reluctant to experiment with something new. The same is true for treats. It's an impulse purchase, it's a reward for pets. And so a lot of pet owners are willing to experiment and try out new treats, which is important for us as a new entrant in a market that's been around for over 50 years,” he notes.