Question: Which countries, regions and market sectors in Africa are doing the best? Answer: South Africa is by far the largest and most liquid of the markets in sub-Saharan Africa. There are many world class companies in South Africa and these present good investing opportunities.

Nigeria is also quickly emerging as an investment destination.

In Northern Africa, Egypt is a major market and is doing well.

Other markets that are interesting include Kenya, Botswana, Ghana, Morocco, and Tunisia.

Liquidity is the key concern. Thus, markets that are the most liquid could attract greater investment flows. Valuations, of course, are paramount. We are finding good investment bargains in all those countries mentioned above.

Question answered by Dr Mark Mobius, executive chairman of Templeton Asset Management

Submit your questions about doing business in Africa and How we made it in Africa will get an industry expert to answer them. Please complete the form below: