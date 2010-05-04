Question: Which countries in Africa have the best potential for sugar cane growing and processing? Submitted by David Answer 1: Mozambique has probably got the most potential at the moment. The country has significant areas of land that are not fully being utilised. Mozambique also has adequate water for irrigation that is currently just running into the sea.

Places like Sudan and Ethiopia also have good potential but they haven't got the water.

Answered by Mike von Kaufmann, founder of Kaufmann Agricultural Consultants Do you have an answer to the above question? Please post your thoughts in the comment section below.

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