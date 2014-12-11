Luanda, the capital of Angola, is the most expensive city in Africa for expatriates. This according to the recent Cost of Living survey released by ECA International.

The company undertakes two major surveys annually to help companies estimate cost of living allowances for staff on international duty. To compile the ranking, ECA compared the costs of a basket of consumer goods and services commonly purchased by expats. Living costs for expats are influenced by the availability of goods, inflation and exchange rates. It is calculated using international benchmarks in terms of lifestyle.

South Sudan's Juba ranks as Africa’s second most expensive city for expatriates. Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, ranks third on the index, while Libreville in Gabon is fourth-placed.

In positions five and six, respectively, are Brazzaville and Pointe-Noire, both in Republic of the Congo.

In West Africa, the Nigerian capital Abuja tops the list of cities regarded as the most costly for expatriates. Sister city Lagos, the commercial capital, is ranked just below Abuja.

Still in West Africa, Conakry, the capital of Guinea is ranked ninth in Africa. Côte d’Ivoire is home to Abidjan, another high-ranking city, placed 10th.

South African cities fare much better in the ranking. Johannesburg at 42nd, Cape Town at 44th and Durban at 45th feature much lower down the rungs.

Maseru in Lesotho, ranked 262nd globally, is the least expensive city for expatriates and business travellers alike.