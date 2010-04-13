Question: What products are traded at the Nairobi Stock Exchange?

Answer: The products traded at the Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE) are shares and bonds. Shares and bonds are money or financial products. Another name for shares is equities, while bonds are also known as debt instruments. Products traded at the NSE are in one name called securities. At the moment, there are over 50 different types of shares and over 60 bonds at the NSE.

Answer provided by the Nairobi Stock Exchange.

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