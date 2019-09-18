Sign up and join thousands of professionals who receive the Nurmara Daily Brief e-mail – an indispensable, no-nonsense take on Africa-related business, policy and development.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday urged African governments to speed up efforts to liberalise their airspace to lower the cost of travel on the continent.

Specifically, it called on governments to implement the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) agreement. Launched in January 2018 the initiative – dubbed the ‘Single African Sky’ – aims to harmonise and open up the continent’s notoriously fragmented airspace.

Since then it has all but vanished from news headlines and talk of integration efforts on the continent.

For good reason.

While 28 countries have signed up, only eight have taken the steps needed to fully liberalise their airspace according to IATA.

Rather than opening up, the organisation warns, governments are maintaining protectionist policies amid a trend of countries looking to launch or resurrect inefficient national carriers.

This is adding to difficulties faced by Africa’s already struggling airlines – expected to post a $300 million loss this year.

It’s also needlessly holding back a growing aviation sector, which contributes an estimated $55.8 billion to the continent’s GDP, supporting 6.2 million jobs. Demand for air transport is expected to double in the next 20 years, with international tourism demand booming.

We can only guess how much better these numbers would look with meaningful liberalisation. That, or governments can get serious about implementing the Single African Sky.

This report reflects the views of the author alone, not those of How we made it in Africa.

Today's picks

From the continent

Zambia, Africa’s second-biggest copper producer, is in talks to import 300MW of electricity from South Africa’s state-run power utility Eskom. The move, aimed at plugging an estimated 750MW deficit due to a dip in hydro power output, could see retail prices for electricity double. More: Independent Online

Kenya’s government is hoping to complete the nationalisation of its struggling national carrier Kenya Airways by the end of the year. Authorities are planning to form a holding company with Kenya Airways and its main international airport as subsidiaries. More: Xinhua

The Global Perspective

Energy trader Vitol and Mozambique’s state oil company Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos have formed a joint venture – to be based in Singapore – focused on trading natural gas, petroleum and condensate. Mozambique has some of Africa’s biggest untapped recoverable gas reserves at around 125 trillion cubic feet. More: Reuters

The number of international migrants has grown to 272 million, up from 221 million in 2010, according to new data from the UN. This means migration is now outpacing global population growth, with sub-Saharan Africa experiencing the biggest increase. More: UN

Sign up and join thousands of professionals who receive the Nurmara Daily Brief e-mail – an indispensable, no-nonsense take on Africa-related business, policy and development.