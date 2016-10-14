PRESS OFFICE: Nashua

Technology and the ability to share information has democratised the perception of brands. Customer opinion is more influential than ever in determining brand perception. What consumers believe a brand represents, their views on products and services and how they compare with competing brands are now front and centre.

Companies that embrace new technology undoubtedly have the advantage in today’s tech-savvy landscape. Tech trends often reveal new markets or expose niches for products and services. Companies who are actively using tech to gain consumer insights and adapt their offering will always have the lead over competitors.

Here’s how businesses can harness the power of technology to shape public perception of their brand – and why the tech they offer needs to solve problems too.

Social is the only currency

Increasing use of social media influences consumer opinions – it plays a crucial role in how consumers discover and share brand information. This reality means companies need to invest in solid social media strategies with an insight-feedback loop, to stay in the know about how consumers feel about their brand.

Customers can now research and empower themselves about brands before they even interact with them. They’re able to form assumptions about brands before they invest – and share experiences that influence potential purchasers.

Content shared online can answer questions customers might have about your product, service or brand and inform their perception upfront. Video content is especially powerful in this regard. Ensure relevant brand information and testimonials are available online, so you influence brand perception from the outset – particularly where first time purchasers are concerned. They’ll be much more attuned to their buying experience, will do more research and be looking for reassurance they’re making the right choice.

The value in user experience

In addition to gaining insight via social media and putting perception-enhancing information in the right places, make sure you’re conducting frequent surveys or feedback sessions to find out how customers feel about your brand in real life. This information can then be used to inform product or service tailoring going forward.

Functionality and user experience are what make consumers loyal – simple, seamless experiences foster bonds that convert into brand loyalty. This is why people opt for Apple rather than Android, or vice versa. Brands can become ‘trust marks’ – which shorten the decision-buying process.

More than ever, it’s vital consumers have the best possible brand interaction. If the user experience is complicated or clunky it’ll put them off the product or service permanently. And if they’re having these experiences with your offering, you need to know.

Seamless changes and integration are key to adaptation and boosting profits. Banking is the perfect example of an industry that’s constantly adapting to suit consumer needs, based on feedback around tech and the user experience.

Responding to tech changes

To constantly improve customer perception, Nashua has moved from selling products to integrated business solutions. By seeking out consumer insights, we’ve re-engineered our products to add maximum value and optimise processes. It’s vital we’re always exploring innovative ways to save money and enhance businesses – based on valuable feedback from new and existing customers.

Businesses need to be responsive in the age of ever-changing tech. To stay ahead, they must take advantage of technology to shape positive consumer opinions – resulting in increased loyalty, sales and profitability.

The author, Ismail Schuster, is head of Nashua Business Solutions. For an opportunity to speak to someone at Nashua about the future of IT services, email Nicole@gullanandgullan.com. For more information, visit www.nashua.co.za or The Solutions Lab.