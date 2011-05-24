Nigeria’s Business Day newspaper today wrote in an editorial piece that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is expected to scrap all tariffs, restrictions and quotas in an effort to boost trade within the region. Although the 15 member regional grouping has made progress towards free trade, full integration has not been achieved. Intra-regional trade only accounts for 10% of the total trade of ECOWAS member states. The low level of regional trade has been blamed on tariff and non-tariff barriers, including poor port, rail, road and energy infrastructure. According to the newspaper, there is also distrust among member states, which is holding back integration. Read the full article at Business Day.

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