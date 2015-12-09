PRESS OFFICE: Exhibition Management Services What is it about WAMPEX that keeps attracting over 100 global industrial companies, investors and thousands of visitors every two years? Why do governments, NGOs, trade associations and powerful private sector organisations flock to the West African Mining and Power Exhibition in Accra, Ghana, every second year without fail?

There are many reasons – the most important is that WAMPEX is the biggest networking platform for showcasing products and services directly to the power and mining sector companies that operate throughout West Africa. Last year, WAMPEX hosted an impressive 140 exhibitors from 16 countries, and next year’s event is bound to grow even bigger. WAMPEX 2016 takes place from 1 – 3 June 2016 at the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra, Ghana.

Expanding opportunities across West Africa

“West Africa is still one of the biggest and fastest-growing industrial, mining and power generation markets in the world,” says John Thomson of Exhibition Management Services, organisers of WAMPEX. “The region has massive gold, copper and iron ore deposits and hundreds of mining projects underway at any given time, all with heavy electricity demands. The Toronto Stock Exchange currently lists about 150 mining projects in the area.”

Regional governments, private sector companies, investors and entrepreneurs use WAMPEX as a platform to broaden business links, expand supplier and customer networks and access the ever-growing opportunities in West African countries.

“WAMPEX enables all stakeholders to develop and strengthen relationships, stay up-to-date with the latest products, services and technologies – and sign deals! This extraordinary expo has a successful 22-year history of delivering results,” adds Thomson.

Maintaining strong partnerships

“WAMPEX is certainly the largest and most effective business platform available for the mining and power sectors in the sub region,” says Sivnesh Kuma, General Manager of Interplast Ghana, which has exhibited at every WAMPEX for over a decade. “In addition, the collaboration between WAMPEX and the Ghana Chamber of Mines gives exhibitors such as Interplast the advantage of direct contact with specific mining projects and the professionals involved.”

The Ghana Chamber of Mines is one of several organisations that actively endorse and support WAMPEX. Ghana’s Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Minerals Commission of Ghana, the Volta River Authority and the Electricity Company of Ghana are also active endorsers of WAMPEX.

Innovative products and services

“Our company’s core business is mining and we always find the best business contacts at WAMPEX,” says seven-time exhibitor Outare Kokobissi, West Africa Area Manager for KSB Pumps. The company’s Ghana office focuses on developing and supporting its West African customers by providing tender pre-qualification, negotiations and administration, as well as sales, technical and commercial support for its pumps and valves.

“We will be launching our latest product at WAMPEX next year,” adds Interplast’s Kumar. “Ingreen is a platform for the design and installation of automatic underground irrigation systems. It features a wide range of top quality products including sprinkler heads, sprinkler timers, valves, accessories and tools manufactured by Interplast and Hunters industries.”

Oil giant Total Ghana has a number of projects it will showcase at WAMPEX 2016, including a new fuel additive, its AWANGO solar lamps, and a new high-tech fuelling depot in Takoradi.

Geotech specialises in airborne geophysical survey mapping, data processing and data interpretation, and will also be at WAMPEX 2016 to network with existing and potential customers. “We always update the industry on our latest innovations and improvements on our technology at WAMPEX,” says Doug Pitcher, the company’s Managing Partner and Director.

About WAMPEX

WAMPEX 2016 runs from Wednesday June 1st to Friday, June 3rd at the Accra International Conference Centre, Accra, Ghana. After 22 years WAMPEX has become a major forum for the international mining and power industries, a showcase for those exhibitors who will meet key figures from the mining and power sectors, as well as senior government ministers. More details www.wampexghana.com

WAMPEX, was acquired in March by dmg ems Africa events, part of dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT).

Contact Serean at Exhibition Management Services. Tel +27 (0)11 783-7250. Fax +27 (0)11 783-7269. E-mail: marketing@exhibitionsafrica.com Website: www.wampexghana.com