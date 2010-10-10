Weekly jobs round-up: 4 – 10 October 2010
The following jobs were posted on the How we made it in Africa Job Board over the past week.
The following jobs were posted on the How we made it in Africa Job Board over the past week:
Financial Director – Luanda, Angola
Senior Quantity Surveyor – Mozambique
Senior Civil Project Manager – Nigeria
Regional Manager – Kenya
Mine Accountant – DRC
Riggers (Construction) – Mozambique
Executive Chef – Nigeria
Administrator – Oil and Gas – Congo
Mine Planning Engineer – Sierra Leone
Diamond Drillers – Mauritania
Accountant – Angola
Rig Mechanic – Mauritania
Boilermakers (Construction) – Mozambique