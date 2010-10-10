The following jobs were posted on the How we made it in Africa Job Board over the past week:

Financial Director – Luanda, Angola

Senior Quantity Surveyor – Mozambique

Senior Civil Project Manager – Nigeria

Regional Manager – Kenya

Mine Accountant – DRC

Riggers (Construction) – Mozambique

Executive Chef – Nigeria

Administrator – Oil and Gas – Congo

Mine Planning Engineer – Sierra Leone

Diamond Drillers – Mauritania

Accountant – Angola

Rig Mechanic – Mauritania

Boilermakers (Construction) – Mozambique