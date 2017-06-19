The King Baudouin African Development Prize rewards outstanding contributions to development in Africa, initiated and led by Africans. It also seeks to draw public attention to the many inspirational stories, including challenges and successes, emerging from the African continent.

The Prize is awarded every other year by the King Baudouin Foundation. Beyond its monetary value of €225,000 (US$250,565.), it offers its winners unique opportunities to increase their visibility and promote their cause to international audiences.

For the first time since its launch in 2012, the Prize will recognise the stand-out achievements of three (not one, but three) young, African tech-entrepreneurs driving social change across the continent. By empowering those at the heart of social enterprises to advance, the Prize endorses a new model of global development that views entrepreneurship and local leadership, rather than traditional aid, as the key to sustainable change.

Watch the recording of the King Baudoin African Development Prize award ceremony here.