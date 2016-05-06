PRESS OFFICE: Exhibition Management Services

Capitalising on opportunities in the African mining sector is the key focus for the first day of the West African Mining & Power Conference (WAMPOC) in Ghana next month.

Kwame Addo-Kufuor, who this week became president of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, will be chairman on the first day of WAMPOC 2016.

Addo-Kufuor is the regional chief financial officer of Newmont’s Africa operations and has wide experience in Ghana’s mining sector.

The second day of the conference will focus on power supply for the mining sector and will examine reliability and sustainability of power supplies. There is also expected to be a session on Women in Mining, during the afternoon programme.

The conference, runs as part of the West African Mining & Power Exhibition (WAMPEX) 2016 in the capital Accra from June 1-3.

“This year's theme is ‘Sustaining Mining and Power Investments: Meeting stakeholder expectations in a challenging global environment’,” said Christine Davidson, vice president of dmg ems Africa, which runs the event.

“It will will reinforce the need for businesses in the mining and power sectors to remain viable in the face of economic challenges while at the same time providing the hallmark for transformation of the sub-region.”

The exhibition brings together the key figures from the mining and power sectors, as well as senior government ministers from 25 countries, in one of the world’s biggest markets.

“Visitors will meet new suppliers and discover the new technologies, that are revolutionising the way we do business, at the most important mining and power event in West Africa,” said Davidson.

Confirmed speakers include Hon. Nii Osah Mills, Ghana’s Minister for Lands & Natural Resources; IIsabella Ramdoo, deputy head of Economic Transformation Programme at the European Centre for Development Policy Management; Nana Antwi Darkwah CEO of Events Projects International; Rev Dr Joyce Aryee consultant & former CEO of Ghana Chamber of Mines and Wayne Dunn of Ghana Gas.

More information

WAMPEX 2016 runs from Wednesday June 1st to Friday, June 3rd at the Accra International Conference Centre, Accra, Ghana. After 22 years WAMPEX has become a major forum for the international mining and power industries, a showcase for those exhibitors who will meet key figures from the mining and power sectors, as well as senior government ministers. More details www.wampexghana.com

WAMPEX, was acquired in March by dmg ems Africa events, part of dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT).

dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa was founded in 1989 and has operated in the Middle East since 1995 and owns some the region’s biggest shows including The Hotel Show and The Big 5. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE and with satellite offices in India, South Africa and the UK, dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa organises more than 45 events across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, North America and Europe. The events attract more than 250,000 customers every year and provide opportunities for trade professionals to do business, network and learn. For more information visit www.dmgeventsme.com

DMGT manages a balanced multinational portfolio of entrepreneurial companies, with total revenues of almost $3bn, that provide a diverse range of businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The company employs more than 10,000 people and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. DMGT aims to provide the highest quality information, insight and services to attractive growth markets in innovative ways, building on a track record of earnings and dividend growth. For more information visit www.dmgt.com

For further information, please contact:

Gary Wright,

Head of PR & Comms, dmg-ems Africa

E: garywright@dmgeventsme.com

T: +27 (0) 11 783 7250

W: www.dmgeventsme.com

A: P O Box 650302 BENMORE 2010, South Africa