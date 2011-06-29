During the past weekend, South Africans got their first taste of the Walmart brand. Sapa reports that the US-based retailer, which recently acquired a controlling stake in South Africa’s Massmart, took out an eight-page colour advertisement in a Sunday newspaper. The advertisement featured a letter from the two companies, announcing price cuts. Read the full article at AllAfrica.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.