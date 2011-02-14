Wal-Mart's acquisition of Massmart one step closer to completion
Wal-Mart’s proposed acquisition of Pan-African retailer Massmart received a nod from South Africa’s Competition Commission.
Wal-Mart’s proposed acquisition of Pan-African retailer Massmart received a nod from South Africa’s Competition Commission. Reuters reports that according to a statement by the two companies, the next step in the approval process is the Competition Tribunal hearing, followed by its ruling on the transaction.
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