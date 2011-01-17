Wal-Mart applies to operate in Zambia
US-based retailer Wal-Mart Stores has applied to Zambia’s Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to buy Massmart Holdings’s operation in the southern African country, Bloomberg reported.
US-based retailer Wal-Mart Stores has applied to Zambia’s Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to buy Massmart Holdings’ operation in the southern African country, Bloomberg reported. Massmart currently has one Game outlet in Zambia. At the end of November 2010, Wal-Mart Stores offered to acquire 51% of the shares of South Africa’s Massmart.
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