At 34, Kenyan serial entrepreneur Tonee Ndungu has seen his share of successes and failures in business.

At the age of 25 he raised US$40,000 to fund talks about leadership to teenagers at Kenyan schools. A few years later, he and some friends built his first company, which later failed. He then launched an ICT incubator and raised €5m over five years for it. On selling it, Ndungu had just signed a $1m incubation partnership agreement with the World Bank.

Today he is working on his latest company, Kytabu, a textbook subscription application on a low cost tablet that allows primary and high school students to rent all the textbooks in the Kenyan education curriculum on an hourly, daily, weekly, monthly or annual basis.

Ndungu’s experiences have led him to become a motivational speaker on entrepreneurship. He has facilitated a number of business conferences and seminars over the years and also offers business and personal coaching.

During a Skype interview with How we made it in Africa, Ndungu outlined 10 factors that he believes shapes a successful entrepreneur.