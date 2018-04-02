Francophone Africa's banking and financial services landscape is changing with Moroccan banks challenging the traditional French players, and mobile telecommunication operators also seeking a slice of the market. Pierre-Antoine Balu, PwC financial services partner in Francophone Africa, recently discussed these and other industry trends with How we made it in Africa editor-in-chief, Jaco Maritz, on the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum that took place in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. Listen below.