

PRESS OFFICE: University of Stellenbosch Business School

You are warmly invited to attend our upcoming Information Session in Nairobi, Kenya to learn more about our internationally accredited programmes.

Find out about our:



MBA: We focus on developing responsible leaders and bring unique African perspectives into the classroom. Choose between 3 formats: Full-time (1 year), Modular (2 years) and Blended (2 years).

MDevF: This is a critical-skills degree for Africa that will help you contribute towards sustainable development. It is offered in a Learn-while-you-earn format (2 years).

We also have 11 other unique programmes focusing on leadership development, project management and financial planning.



You will have the opportunity to engage with Marie Willows, USB Brand Manager, and Nthabiseng Moleko, USB lecturer and Development Finance alumnus. We look forward to meeting you.

Book here.

Tuesday, 25 July 2017

Southern Sun Mayfair Hotel, Nairobi, Kenya | Directions

17:30 (Registration)

18:00 – 21:00 (Presentation, Q&A and networking. Refreshments will be served.)

events@usb.ac.za