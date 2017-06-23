PRESS OFFICE: University of Stellenbosch Business School

The University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) based in Cape Town, South Africa, invites you to interactive Information Sessions and Alumni Business Networking events during July in Accra, Ghana.

During this event, Prof. Meshach Aziakpono, Professor of Economic and financial integration, financial sector development in Africa as well as institutional and development economics, will discuss our academic programmes for 2018 with you. You will also have the opportunity to network with other alumni and business associates.

Find out about our:

• MBA: We focus on developing responsible leaders and bring unique African perspectives into the classroom. Choose between 3 formats: Full-time (1 year), Modular (2 years) and Blended (2 years).

• MDevF, which is a critical-skills degree for Africa.

• Other internationally accredited programmes in Leadership Development, Futures Studies, Project Management and more…

USB is triple accredited by all three international bodies – AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA.

We look forward to meeting you.

Date: Wednesday, 5 July 2017

Venue: Mövenpick Hotel, Accra, Ghana – Directions

Times: 18:30: Registration; 19:00 – 21:30; presentation: Prof Meshach Aziakpono Q&A; refreshments and networking Cost: Attendance is free of charge. Booking is essential.

If you are from West African countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Gambia, you may contact USB's representative in Lagos, Nigeria, for assistance with applications, transcripts and visas:

Contact: Stephanie Bishop, Accelerated Learning Systems Ltd, Nigeria

Tel: +2348033136294, +233233136294​

Email: USB@clarityeducation.net​​

Address: 2nd Floor, 84 Opebi Road, Opebi Ikeja, Lagos.​

Alternatively, contact the USB Admissions Office.

Book here

