British cereal maker Weetabix Limited has bought its Kenyan trading partner Breakfast Cereal Company Ltd, Business Daily reports. People familiar with the deal told the newspaper the UK company plans to serve the Middle East and East and North Africa markets from the Kenyan manufacturing plant. Breakfast Cereal Company, which has been producing Weetabix Limited products under a franchise agreement, will have access to its parent’s full range of products.

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