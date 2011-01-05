Uganda to build refinery on public-private partnership basis
Uganda’s government is planning to develop an oil refinery on a public-private partnership basis when oil production commences, the Daily Monitor reports.
Uganda’s government is planning to develop an oil refinery on a public-private partnership basis when oil production commences, the Daily Monitor reports. President Museveni said the refinery would be developed in phases, starting with an initial capacity of about 20,000 to 40,000 barrels a day in 2012 and eventually increasing to at least 200,000 barrels by 2016.
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