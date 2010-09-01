Uganda's Energy Ministry has announced that it is seeking contractors to construct the 700 megawatt Karuma hydropower plant. Bloomberg reports bidding for the project will close on 20 October 2010. Work is expected to commence early in 2011.

Construction of the US$1.3 billion facility will be financed by the government-owned Energy Investment Fund and supervised by the Uganda Electricity Generation Co.

Uganda currently generates 361 MW of electricity, which isn't enough to meet demand.