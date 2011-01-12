Uganda needs to work with other East African states for development of oil industry
Cooperation between Uganda and other East African states is critical for the successful development of the country's oil and gas industry, Brian Glover, the country manager of Tullow Uganda said yesterday.
Cooperation between Uganda and other East African states is critical for the successful development of the country's oil and gas industry, Brian Glover, the country manager of Tullow Uganda said yesterday. Glover said Uganda needs to work together with countries such as Kenya and Tanzania because they will play a key role in the transportation of oil products.
Read the full article at Daily Monitor