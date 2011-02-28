Uganda: Losing presidential contender says he has not ruled out war
Kizza Besigye, who lost out to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at the country’s 18 February polls, said he is not ruling out the possibility of going to the bush to dislodge President Museveni from power.
Kizza Besigye, who lost out to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at the country’s 18 February polls, said he is not ruling out the possibility of going to the bush to dislodge President Museveni from power, but a final decision is pending because he believes “other avenues still exist to remove the illegitimate government”.
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