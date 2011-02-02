Uganda losing out in battle for southern Sudan market
Ugandan businesses are ill-prepard to compete with other countries looking for a slice of the southen Sudanese market, said Uganda’s Consular General in Southern Sudan, Busho Ndinyenka.
Ugandan businesses are ill-prepared to compete with other countries looking for a slice of the southern Sudanese market, said Uganda’s Consular General in Southern Sudan, Busho Ndinyenka. He said that Uganda is not adapting to the entry of other countries quickly enough. Southern Sudan is currently Uganda's largest export market.
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