Uganda’s energy minister, Simon D’Ujanga, has revealed the government is toying with the idea of giving special incentives to companies investing in rural electrification. Daily Monitor reports that the private sector has been reluctant to invest in rural power supply. Read the full article at Daily Monitor.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.