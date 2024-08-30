Juliet Tumusiime

Interview with Juliet Tumusiime

CEO, CHEVEUX ORGANIQUE

Lives in: Kampala, Uganda

Juliet Tumusiime is the founder of Cheveux Organique, a Uganda-based manufacturer of eco-friendly hair extensions made from banana fibres, offering a sustainable alternative to synthetic options. Extensions are typically made from human hair or synthetic materials. Although synthetics are popular in Uganda due to their lower cost, they are neither biodegradable nor easy to recycle, and some users report scalp irritation from these materials. Nelly Murungi asked Tumusiime about the origins of her business and how the products are made. Below are slightly edited excerpts.

1. Where did the idea to start Cheveux Organique come from?

In 2012, during my tenure with USAID, I participated in a project focused on plantations and banana farmers. It was during this project that I observed how farmers utilised only the fruit of the banana plant, leaving the stems unused. This observation sparked my interest in exploring ways to repurpose these discarded stems.

Motivated by this discovery, I conducted extensive research into potential uses for banana stems. This endeavour ultimately led to the founding of Cheveux Organique in 2015.

2. Tell us about the early days of the company.

Cheveux Organique was founded with a vision to create eco-friendly hair extensions and crafts from banana fibre while supporting local farmers. Our journey began with thorough research into sustainable materials and their applications. We forged partnerships with farmers in the Mukono and Bunyangabu Districts [in Uganda] to source banana stems, a crucial step for both our supply chain and community support.

Initial challenges included setting up processing infrastructure and acquiring an extraction machine. Through rigorous testing and valuable customer feedback, we refined our products and achieved a successful market launch. Funding from institutions like the National Social Security Fund enabled us to expand operations and invest in advanced machinery.

Our enhanced online presence and physical outlet have significantly increased visibility and customer reach. Despite challenges such as mechanical disruptions, our strategic planning and resilience have helped us navigate obstacles effectively.

Looking ahead, we plan to further expand our market presence, enhance our online platform, and continue our commitment to supporting local farmers and communities.

Cheveux Organique’s biodegradable hair extensions, made from locally sourced banana fibres, ready for the market.

3. Take us through the process of making the hair from banana fibres.

Cheveux Organique collaborates with local banana farmers by purchasing stems. These stems are then split open, and the fibres are mechanically extracted. Once the fibres are obtained, they undergo a drying and treatment process. Finally, the treated fibres are carefully combed to achieve a hair-like texture.

4. The market is largely dominated by synthetic hair extensions. How do you compete?

Cheveux Organique prides itself in producing biodegradable hair extensions that are made from a variety of 100% locally sourced Ugandan banana fibre. These products are durable, eco-friendly, hypoallergenic, non-irritating, do not produce bad odour, are reusable, and can be managed like natural hair.

This is the best alternative to mass-produced plastic synthetic hair extensions, which have generated millions of kilos of waste, impacting our environment in unimaginable ways. The customer will have the opportunity to make healthy choices for their beauty and for the environment.

5. What are some of the challenges of running this business?

Turning banana waste into a premium product presents several challenges, particularly in the production process. The operation is labour-intensive, involving the careful selection and transportation of banana stems, followed by the extraction and treatment of fibres, which requires significant energy to power the machinery. Each step adds to the production costs, ultimately making the final product more expensive.

Additionally, securing the necessary capital to sustain this complex process adds another layer of difficulty, impacting the company’s ability to scale and maintain affordability.

Fibres from Ugandan banana plants, ready to be transformed into biodegradable hair extensions.

6. Who are your typical customers?

Our primary customers range in age from 15 to 60 and include high school and college students, graduates, and working professionals with disposable income.

These customers are conscious of their appearance and seek societal validation, healthy options, and alternatives that allow them to look and feel good while providing value for money. They are particularly concerned about the health risks associated with synthetic hair extensions, such as itchy scalps, allergies, and the environmental impact of synthetic waste.

They prefer our biodegradable, eco-friendly hair extensions, which align with their desire for a safe, healthy environment and help them avoid the frustrations of managing synthetic hair, which can be both time-consuming and costly.

7. Where are the products sold?

Our products are available for purchase in Kampala, specifically at our physical outlet located in Ntinda.