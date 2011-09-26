Qatar Airways has confidence in the Ugandan economy and sees it as a vibrant market. The airline has announced that it will launch daily flights between Doha and Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport. Daily Monitor reports that Qatar’s entry will boost competition in the industry. Read the full article at Daily Monitor.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.