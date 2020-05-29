PRESS OFFICE: UCT Graduate School of Business

The cohort joins the Venture Exploitation Programme, the second phase of the UCT GSB Solution Space e-Track Programme, to accelerate their ventures.

The e-Track Programme, launched in 2019 by the University of Cape Town, Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB) Solution Space in partnership with the MTN Group is a three-part, venture acceleration and capacity building programme for high-impact ventures.

“MTN is inspired by how entrepreneurs have taken a leading role in developing innovations in the fight against Covid-19. MTN is excited about the next phase of the programme which is aligned to MTN’s core belief of driving digital and financial inclusion and seeks to help scale tech ventures and stimulate an ecosystem that leverages MTN’s various platforms,” explains Eero Tarjanne, general manager, ecosystem development at MTN Group.

The first phase of the programme is a 5-weeks Venture Launch course which aims to generate knowledge and capacity to build scalable businesses. This is also used as a pre-selection process which includes the submission of pitches by shortlisted businesses, culminating in the second phase of the programme – the Venture Exploitation Programme. The programme is an intense 12-week journey that aims to accelerate the development of a venture. This is done by building traction through a high touch scale-up process that aims to concretise the product and secure customer buy-in.

After a rigorous selection process, these are the scaleups that were selected:



Activity Hub , an online marketplace for tours and activities which offers real-time availability, secure payment and instant confirmation for experiences

CiTTA , a sustainable development data and expert resourcing & networking platform with a database

A booking system for local clinics and community health workers to provide better resource planning, Guardian Health

An e-commerce channel to enable MSMEs with limited capital to experience and enjoy the benefits of the growing digital economy, Little Fish

FynRoot Productions , sells a potted arrangement of fynbos plants and empowers individuals with the knowledge to grow and sustain fynbos plants

African language platform for content and digital skills development called IAfrica

Ikhaya Space , a credit provider to high net worth individuals and businesses

An independent online high school that offers a flexible learning solution for grades 10-12 called Futures Academy

An eco-friendly mobile car wash app, Go Themba

Wenzan’, a decentralised peer-to-peer video chat app that allows users to video call anyone on any phone with a browser



“We are encouraged by the resilience we witness among entrepreneurs; that despite what the world is going through and all the uncertainly they continue to build. We are looking forward to journey with them as they prepare to launch and grow their ventures,” concludes Shiela Yabo, programme manager, UCT GSB Solution Space.

The new cohort will start the 12-week Venture Exploitation Programme on Monday, 01 June 2020. For more information about the businesses, please contact the programme manager, Shiela Yabo at shiela.yabo@gsb.uct.ac.za.