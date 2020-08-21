PRESS OFFICE: UCT Graduate School of Business

Cohort two of the 2020 Venture Launch Programme, the first phase of the UCT GSB Solution Space E-Track Programme, has kicked off.

The first phase of the UCT GSB Solution Space E-Track Programme powered by MTN Group commenced on Monday, August 3 2020. With over 150+ participants from all over Africa including Ghana, Nigeria and Somalia the programme aims to attract high-impact individuals, entrepreneurs, and it’s also a platform for corporate partners to engage and collaborate (including on specific research and development agendas). Individuals explore their own ideas or join a team to provide expertise.

The 5-week pre-selection Venture Launch Programme (to explore problem/solution fit), aims to generate knowledge and capacity to build scalable businesses. “In such disrupted times it has been uplifting to share a virtual space with some of Africa’s next top entrepreneurs. In just 3 weeks our startup has had discussions with other entrepreneurs in the programme and planned with teams from right across the continent. This momentum has been inspiring whilst working to bring our idea to life,” comments Sebastian Hitchcock, Founder of Bitprop.

With a view to build the Africa we want, our partner MTN Group is inspired by how entrepreneurs have taken a leading role in developing innovations in the fight against COVID-19. “MTN is excited about the programme which is aligned to our core belief of driving digital and financial inclusion, we seek to help scale tech ventures and stimulate an ecosystem that leverages MTN’s various platforms across the continent,” explains Eero Tarjanne, General Manager: Ecosystem Development at MTN Group.

“The programme is helping me to develop a checklist that I’m using to evaluate my startup before launching, it is like having an advisor or coach by my side,” shares Reggie Mutetwa, CEO & Founder of Wellnescript Solutions another participant in the programme.

For more information about the businesses, please contact the Programme Manager, Shiela Yabo at solutionspacewaterfront@gsb.uct.ac.za.