PRESS OFFICE: UCT Graduate School of Business

The UCT GSB Solution Space in partnership with ayoba, held its annual Demo Day event on 30 July to celebrate entrepreneurship and innovation and mark the end of phase two of their E-Track Programme.

Demo Day is an opportunity to observe the progress made by the ventures during their time in the E-Track Programme and to hear more about their future development plans beyond incubation. The virtual event was well attended by various stakeholders from within the startup ecosystem, including VCs, and early-stage investors who joined to witness the debut of 10 new African startups.

The 10 startups that pitched and their solutions:

NOOSi - a startup making quality home-based health care more accessible.

CATi - software enabling business transformation through IoT solutions

Tike Solutions Systems Ltd - a venture enabling reliable and safe management procedures for events and logistics.

SPEKBOOM - a venture setting out to redistribute global online travel booking commissions to local tourism providers and drive the long-term sustainability of African tourism.

Fortis Biohacking - an interactive app that facilitates health and performance data management.

Desert Green Africa - a startup offering end-to-end optimisation of the informal agricultural value chain.

Smart Box™ By Line of Sight Technology – an app providing real-time, smart medicine and first-aid control

MariHealth Solutions - a startup improving aquaculture productivity through marine health monitoring and management systems.

VeriDev - a platform making access to quality technical talent easy and affordable for non-technical founders.

Wubuntu – a startup driving intercultural empowerment between African & Chinese youth through immersion tours & online learning

Three startups were specially acknowledged and awarded prize money during the event, for their high-impact, innovative solutions and progress made.

Most Progress Award: Tike Solutions Systems Ltd – R30 000 High-Impact Award: NOOSi – R20 000 Most Promising Award: Smart Box™ By Line of Sight Technology – R10 000

In addition to these awards, ayoba announced that they will be providing further mentorship and support to all of the ventures to continue their venture building journey.

“ayoba is excited to see the amazing progress the teams have made during the last 3 months and look forward to continue supporting the whole cohort in scaling their solutions. We feel the ayoba platform with its microapp capability is a great way for startups to get traction in the market and to connect to millions of ayoba users across the continent in a quick and cost effective way. We are continuously looking for promising ventures that would benefit from being part of the platform and could bring engaging content (video, music, games, infotainment) and business solutions to our user base through PWA microapps,” says Eero Tarjanne, Head of Business & Ecosystem Development, ayoba.