PRESS OFFICE: Exhibition Management Services

One of the UAE’s fastest growing companies has chosen Africa's Big Seven (AB7) to launch its range of food products aiming for up to 35 new export markets.

Signature Snacks was launched in 2013 and has grown rapidly to now supply more than 60 countries with its unique product line, including biscuits, cookies, crackers, baked chips, wafers and premium Skoops Cubes, which are pomegranate and orange juice-infused berries and nuts.

Mazen Nabulsi, Signature’s general manager, says Africa’s Big Seven is a key part of the company's aggressive expansion programme for 2016: "We have managed to penetrate 65 countries so far and aim to explore another 35 countries this year, mainly in Africa, to reach our goal of 100. We participated in many international shows last year and we are expanding our presence in 2016 to participate in more internationally-known exhibitions like AB7."

Africa’s Big Seven is the continent’s largest food and beverage expo, held at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, South Africa, from June 19 to 21. For three days it brings together thousands of buyers from all over Africa and attracts exhibitors from around the world.

“AB7 is a perfect exhibition for producers looking to establish themselves in Africa or expand their markets,” said Christine Davidson, vice president of dmg EMS Africa, organisers of AB7. “It allows exhibitors to meet new distributors and find business partners across the region.

“Last year’s AB7 had delegates from 72 countries – 27 of them in Africa – and this number will increase this year. Africa has become the focus for international companies and AB7 is not to be missed. We welcome Signature Snacks and all of our exhibitors to this year’s show."

Signature’s GM Nabulsi explained that his company has grown quickly since January 2015 when it began supplying its products. “Exhibitions and trade shows have been a vital part of that growth. Trade shows are extremely important for new start-ups to introduce products and secure distributors, open channels and create awareness,” he said. “The African region is the new big thing for many producers. We are targeting the Middle East and North Africa markets and we have a very aggressive plan to penetrate remaining untapped African countries."

Signature Snacks produces a wide range of premium snacks across 11 sub-categories ranging from nuts, biscuits, cookies, crackers, chocolate-coated biscuits, cream-filled biscuits, chocolate-coated wafers and also baked chips.

“We will be showing some amazing new products at AB7, such as Skoops Nut Cubes – a mixed nut crunch with either pomegranate or orange-infused cranberries – and Zayna Dates stuffed with almonds and a milk chocolate coating,” said Nabulsi. “Our finished products contain no artificial colours, artificial flavours, trans-fats or preservatives, which gives a clear indication of the quality of our raw materials.”

For more information on AB7 contact Lineke van der Brugghen, Exhibition Management Services. Tel: +27 11 783 7250.

Fax: +27 11 783 7269.

E-mail: lineke@exhibitionsafrica.com

Website: www.exhibitionsafrica.com

About Africa’s Big Seven (AB7)

AB7 comprises seven sector-focused shows covering all aspects of the food and beverage industry; these include the Pan Africa Retail Trade Exhibition, AgriFood, FoodTech Africa, DrinkTech Africa, Interbake Africa, Retail Solutions Africa and FoodBiz Africa. The halaal pavilion is also a major component of the AB7 expo for companies interested in the latest halaal products and trends. AB7 is co-located with the Southern African International Trade Exhibition (SAITEX); both shows offer free visitor entry and dual access.