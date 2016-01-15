PRESS OFFICE: In On Africa

1. In On Africa (Pty) Ltd. is seeking a young and experienced individual based in Johannesburg to join the company to work directly alongside the company’s CEO in various capacities. The successful candidate will be passionate and knowledgeable about Africa, and have experience in business development, sales, marketing, product development, research, publishing and/or project management. He/she should have relevant qualifications and work experience, a strong work ethic, enthusiasm and strong attention to detail.

2. In On Africa (Pty) Ltd. is seeking an experienced business professional based in Johannesburg to join the company in either a full or part-time position as a new Company Director. IOA has grown steadily over the past several years and the current Directors are now seeking a partner to assist with business strategy, financial management, product development and other related areas. The successful candidate will be passionate and knowledgeable about Africa, have a relevant network across the continent and experience in growing SMEs.

For more information about these opportunities, contact Charlotte at: charlotte@inonafrica.com

About In On Africa

In On Africa was established in South Africa in 2007 with the goal of becoming the definitive source of expert research and analysis on Africa, in Africa.

Along our journey, our mission has been to contribute in as many ways as possible to the continuing rise of Africa, to play a key role in the African renaissance, and to see Africa’s people unite and share in the riches of their land.

Our envisioned destination is to see the African continent overflowing with opportunity for its people and as a hub for innovation and development across all sectors.

www.inonafrica.com