Stockfarm is an English medium magazine for livestock farmers in South Africa and across Africa, and is published quarterly. The magazine focuses on information that is of seasonal importance for the livestock farmer. Trading Post is the section in Stockfarm which covers auction results and advertisements as well as a buyers’ guide, breeders’ gallery and property section.

Stockfarm is subscription driven and is also available in selected retail outlets or via agents. For more information regarding availability or to subscribe, please email aneldie@veeplaas.co.za.

Farmlink is an English quarterly magazine focusing on role players in the farm (food and fibre) value chain. Farmlink follows the value chain, from the farmgate to the consumer’s plate, supplying information regarding food safety, good food manufacturing processes, marketing, packaging, and lots more. The magazine is a unique communication tool enabling role players in the value chain to communicate with each other regarding their needs and requirements.

To subscribe, email aneldie@veeplaas.co.za or visit www.farmlinkmag.com